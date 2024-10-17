Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 37.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 38.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,051.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,112.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,051.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,748 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

