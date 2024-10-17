Knowles (KN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Knowles has set its Q3 guidance at $0.29 to $0.33 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.290-0.330 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,748 shares of company stock valued at $530,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

