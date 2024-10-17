Knowles (KN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Knowles has set its Q3 guidance at $0.29 to $0.33 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.290-0.330 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter.
Knowles Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
About Knowles
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
