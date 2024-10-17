Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

KOJAF stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj operates as a private residential real estate company in Finland. The company rents apartments and offers housing services under the Lumo brand name. It also offers broadband internet connection services. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

