Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance
KOJAF stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.
About Kojamo Oyj
