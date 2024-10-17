Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,782,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 385,244 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $4,547,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,999,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,902,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

