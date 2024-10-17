Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $131,000 Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BigBear.ai Stock Performance
NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.48. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday.
BigBear.ai Company Profile
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.
