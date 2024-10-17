KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

KP Tissue Trading Down 4.2 %

KP Tissue stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

About KP Tissue

See Also

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

