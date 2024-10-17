Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,605,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 27,672,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,260.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

