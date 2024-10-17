Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.2528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

