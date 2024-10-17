L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Decreased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,108,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,342,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,429,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $248.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.55 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.37.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

