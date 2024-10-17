Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives $125.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $136.59 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.47.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

