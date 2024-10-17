Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,778,533,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after buying an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,396,000 after buying an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

