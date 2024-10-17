LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $38.00

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.72% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

LandBridge Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LB opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. LandBridge has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $56.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter valued at about $497,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the third quarter valued at about $293,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

