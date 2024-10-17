Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Holdings Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,999,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lantheus by 25.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 394,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 119,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of LNTH opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,445,146.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,445,146.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

