Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

LEFUF stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $22.66.

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Leon’s Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon’s and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.