Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Update

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 476,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,035. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.33. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

