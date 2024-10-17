Little House Capital LLC Has $21.16 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,346 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 369.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 151,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.47.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $324.39 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

