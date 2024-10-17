LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $69.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LivaNova by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.19 on Monday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

