Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 600 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 303.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Northern Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,596,000 after purchasing an additional 850,556 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,787,000 after buying an additional 261,285 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,644,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,060,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after buying an additional 219,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,713,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.64 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

