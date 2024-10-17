Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 700 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 221.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

