Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys New Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $48,302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after buying an additional 199,773 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 314.1% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 240,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 182,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.3 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $153.52 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.47.

Read Our Latest Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.