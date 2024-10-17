Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $75,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roku were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after buying an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,608.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,608.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $77.56 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.24.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

