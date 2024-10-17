Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $43,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $428.39 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

