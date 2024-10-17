Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $34,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 3,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

