Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $67,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,018,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

