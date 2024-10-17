Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

