Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Twilio were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $70.51 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

