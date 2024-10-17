Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $55,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after buying an additional 2,643,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

