Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $74,000 Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,027,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,600,000.

Shares of DAY opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $75.10.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

