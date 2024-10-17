Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2,387.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $256.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.61. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.