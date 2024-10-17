LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.76 ($2.62) and traded as high as GBX 208.40 ($2.72). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 208.40 ($2.72), with a volume of 3,986,812 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMP. Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.28) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.66), for a total transaction of £1,020,000 ($1,331,940.45). Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
