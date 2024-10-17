Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $113.00 at Truist Financial

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

