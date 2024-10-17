LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LSB Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LXU opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.09 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LXU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

