Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

