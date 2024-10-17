LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

