Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Magnite worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,818,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Magnite by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Magnite by 1.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 59.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 578,678 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,044,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $99,586.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,252.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $99,586.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,252.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,990.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,203. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Magnite Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Magnite’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

