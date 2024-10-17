Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,923,000 after buying an additional 1,113,079 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,559,000 after buying an additional 687,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $165.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average of $145.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

