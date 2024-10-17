Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,551,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

