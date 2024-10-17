Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $226,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $227.58 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 121.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.21.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

