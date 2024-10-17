Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 47,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

MSFT opened at $416.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $324.39 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.47.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

