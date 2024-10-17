Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $17,463,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 522.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,206,714 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 957,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $7,920,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.49 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

