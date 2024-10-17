Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 775 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $62.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.