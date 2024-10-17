Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 21,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 520,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPX opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $344.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.23. Marine Products Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Marine Products from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

