Mark A. Goldsmith Sells 30,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $1,510,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,561.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 40.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 27.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $259,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

