Mark Little Purchases 2,850 Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Stock

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) insider Mark Little acquired 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 701 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £19,978.50 ($26,088.40).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:FEML opened at GBX 681.10 ($8.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £620.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,239.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 687.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 686.99. Fidelity Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 740.30 ($9.67).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Fidelity Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Fidelity Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 11,538.46%.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

