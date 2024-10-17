Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Match Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Match Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.