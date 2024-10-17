McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Decreased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

