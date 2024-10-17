McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 1.0 %

MGRC opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.