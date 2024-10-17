McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 1.0 %
MGRC opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.