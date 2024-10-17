MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 17.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 114.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Shares of MET stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

