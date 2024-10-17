Mizuho Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $254,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 14.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

