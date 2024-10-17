MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $303,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.